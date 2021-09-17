Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 396 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $17,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56.

RUN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 14,178,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

