Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the August 15th total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

SUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Suzano by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

