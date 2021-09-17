Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.65.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

