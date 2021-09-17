SVB Leerink Raises Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $7.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

