SVB Leerink Raises Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $7.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.
NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.