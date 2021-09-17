Swiss National Bank Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nikola by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140,953 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $10,337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 256.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 356,103 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.