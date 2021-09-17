Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 312,183 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

