Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

