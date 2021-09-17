Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Sells $35,700.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

