Sysco Co. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 130.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.