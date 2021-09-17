Sysco Co. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Sysco has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 130.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.