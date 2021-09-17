Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.38. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TALS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

