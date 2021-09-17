Tamarack Valley Energy’s (TVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.73.

TSE:TVE opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

