Tap Price Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 44.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $672,360.98 and approximately $401,827.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

