TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TCRR traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 6,915,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

