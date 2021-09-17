TD Securities Analysts Give Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) a $180.00 Price Target

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) received a $180.00 price target from TD Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

