Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,005 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLI opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.