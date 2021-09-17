Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.29 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDM. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

