Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Belden were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE:BDC opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.