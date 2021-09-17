Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and sold 128,136 shares worth $1,331,107. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

