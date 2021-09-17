Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,026 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viasat were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 80.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Viasat by 385.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $8,640,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $7,456,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.