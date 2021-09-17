TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

FTI stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

