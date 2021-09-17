Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TIIAY opened at $4.20 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TIIAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

