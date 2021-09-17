Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.