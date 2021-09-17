Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.
TLSNY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
