Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in August

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

