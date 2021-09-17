Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in August

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TLSNY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
