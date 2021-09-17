Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) vs. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Financial Survey

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32% Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33%

This table compares Tellurian and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 38.53 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -7.28 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 12.37 -$192.30 million $0.28 71.43

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

Tellurian currently has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 89.34%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $18.78, suggesting a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Tellurian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

