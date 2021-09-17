TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,516,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,837 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $175,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TU. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $44,237,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of TU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,673. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

