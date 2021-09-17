Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80.

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.20 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.