Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director Buys $276,000.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TEN opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

