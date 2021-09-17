Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 8,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ternium by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 65.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ternium by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

