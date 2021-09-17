TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.35 million and $23,807.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00118647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00173968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.57 or 0.07307777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.67 or 1.00260562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.18 or 0.00835424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,427,642,662 coins and its circulating supply is 43,426,913,553 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

