Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.92

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 4321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.