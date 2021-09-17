The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,691 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $103,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

SCHW traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 145,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.