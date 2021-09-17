The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

COO traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.50. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.83. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

