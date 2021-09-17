The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $684,530.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 518,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85.

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $8,390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

