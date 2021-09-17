The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Up to $79.13

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.13, but opened at $83.05. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 475 shares.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

