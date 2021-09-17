The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after buying an additional 431,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 60,478 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

