The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.28.

NYSE:KR opened at $40.87 on Monday. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 285,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Kroger by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

