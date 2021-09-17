The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

