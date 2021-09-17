The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report sales of $283.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.30 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 137.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $97.28.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

