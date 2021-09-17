The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,469.24

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,469.24 ($19.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,620 ($21.17). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,570 ($20.51), with a volume of 15,788 shares traded.

VTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £741.25 million and a PE ratio of 48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,477.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,346.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.