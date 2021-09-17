Theodore R. Schroeder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

