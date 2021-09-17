Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Theratechnologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

