TheStreet Lowers AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to C

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,289.36 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,565 shares of company stock worth $2,553,537. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

