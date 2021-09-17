Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 310,827 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $199,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

