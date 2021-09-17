Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,627,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,662 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $57,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 82,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,995. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

