Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $33.35 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.77. 14,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,569. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $131.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.