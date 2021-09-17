Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 217,242 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $419,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The company has a market cap of $473.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average is $156.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

