ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

ThredUp stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,174,769 shares of company stock worth $27,144,000 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

