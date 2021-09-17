Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ THCPU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,556,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,462,000.

