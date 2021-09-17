Tiger King (TKING) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Tiger King has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $220,633.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00071239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00118322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00177940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.07 or 0.07166698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.28 or 1.00039081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00830665 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

