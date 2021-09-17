Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in August

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 889,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $1.93 on Friday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

